Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at George Washington Carver High School in Columbus following in the footsteps of our very own News Leader 9 anchors.

They held their first Dancing With the Stars event on Tuesday, May 23.

The school’s football team partnered up with with members of the Tigerettes Dance Team to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy, along with bragging rights. The event is more than just students showing off their moves, but it also raised funds for uniforms and programs.

Their goal is to get to the Cheez It Bowl in Orlando.

The judges team consisted of some familiar faces - News Leader 9′s own Dee Armstrong and former UGA and NFL player DJ Jones.

(Tamela Ransom

”It’s incredibly important because our dance team tries to level up every year,” said Tamela Ransom, dance and theatre teacher. “Last year we were able to participate in the Chick Fila Bowl - we did battle of the bands, we did some competitions, and of course some football games this year we’re trying to add on the Cheez It Bowl.”

We hope students had as much fun as we did.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.