City of LaGrange set to host ‘A Call to Manhood’ conference May 25-27

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange and the LaGrange Police department is set to host “A Call to Manhood” conference this week.

According to officials, researchers report around a 35% increase in juvenile crimes during the summer.

The city of LaGrange is trying to put a halt to youth gun violence.

One of Lagrange’s non-profit organization, along with the Lagrange Police Department, is providing a free two night stay at great wolf lodge for young men ages 8 to 15. During their stay, they will get the opportunity to attend workshops that will focus on the power of choice, and staying alive just to name a few.

Not only will these teens attend workshops, they will also get the opportunity to meet Elijah Kelley, who is an American actor, singer, and dancer.

Kelley appeared in films such as Hairspray, and played Ricky Bell in The New Edition Story. The organizer of this event says there are just a few spots left.

