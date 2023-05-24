Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of LaGrange set to host ‘A Call to Manhood’ conference May 25-27

A Call to Manhood flyer
A Call to Manhood flyer(Source: City of LaGrange)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange and the LaGrange Police department is set to host “A Call to Manhood” conference this week.

According to officials, researchers report around a 35% increase in juvenile crimes during the summer.

The city of LaGrange is trying to put a halt to youth gun violence.

One of Lagrange’s non-profit organization, along with the Lagrange Police Department, is providing a free two night stay at great wolf lodge for young men ages 8 to 15. During their stay, they will get the opportunity to attend workshops that will focus on the power of choice, and staying alive just to name a few.

Not only will these teens attend workshops, they will also get the opportunity to meet Elijah Kelley, who is an American actor, singer, and dancer.

Kelley appeared in films such as Hairspray, and played Ricky Bell in The New Edition Story. The organizer of this event says there are just a few spots left.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

It’s time to think about summer camp. There are so many options and also many factors that go...
School’s out! Last minute summer camp options in the Valley
Drowning incidents in the Chattahoochee Valley from over the years are prompting several local...
Safe Kids Columbus, other partners establish life jacket loaner stations across Chattahoochee Valley
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Delaware, traveling to Maine
Let's Talk town hall forum flyer
Mayor Skip Henderson set to host ‘Let’s Talk Columbus’ town hall forum