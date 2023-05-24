Foster, Ware homer, Auburn eliminates Mizzou 10-4 in SEC

Business Break
Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri
Published: May. 24, 2023
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri on Tuesday night.

Auburn (34-9), which has won nine-straight, moved into the double-elimination portion of the tournament and face fourth-seeded Vanderbilt in Wednesday's late game.

Auburn had five doubles among its 11 hits. Chase Isbell (3-1) threw three scoreless innings for the win and Zach Crotchfelt went the final 21/3 for his first save.

Missouri (30-24) scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the second to take a 1-0 lead and scored three runs in the fourth to go up 4-3. The three runs scored on an error, a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.

Foster hit his home run in the bottom of the fourth after Chris Stanfield tied the game with a single. Bobby Peirce had an RBI double ahead of Ware's homer in the eighth.

Trevor Austin and Dalton Bargo both had two hits for Missouri. Brock Lucas (3-1) , the second of six pitchers, took the loss.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

