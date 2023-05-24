Business Break
Gloomy Weather to Start Today Will End with Dry Conditions this Evening

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Wednesday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Conditions across the Valley are still looking gloomy and dreary as another round of showers moved through in the early morning hours. A few light showers are still lingering but the Valley should be clear of the rain in the afternoon. The clouds begin to thin out a little after the rain, and this is where we begin the transition into dry weather for the next few days. So for the rest of the work week, expect sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s in the mornings before warming up to the low to mid-80s. The dry weather keeps in place for Memorial Day Weekend as well with similar temperatures, but a few more clouds in the sky can be expected. Temperatures finally decide to heat back up closer to our end of May average by this time next week and there is a possibility of the 90s returning as well.

