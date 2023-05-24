Lee County deputy okay after single-car crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County deputy is doing fine after a scary accident earlier this afternoon.

Slightly before 3 p.m. CT, News Leader 9 received reports of an accident on Lee Road 240 in Phenix City.

The deputy’s car left the roadway and struck trees. No other vehicles were involved.

They were taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for precaution.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they do not know the cause of the accident at this time. However, they are investigating.

