Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested and charged with ten counts of theft of property first degree

Theft suspect Roberto Zugazaga
Theft suspect Roberto Zugazaga(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on a felony warrant, charging him with ten counts of theft of property first degree.

According to the APD, 62 year-old-man Roberto Zugazaga, was arrested and charged on May 22.

Officials say he arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of a theft from the 400 block of South Donahue Drive, that occurred sometime between May 19 and May 22.

During the investigation, Roberto Zugazaga, was developed as a suspect. Auburn Police made contact with Zugazaga, and discovered a large cache of stolen property that was stored at multiple locations associated with the suspect. Officers recovered a large amount of property that had been stolen from several locations in the Auburn area, solving theft cases dating back as early as 2021.

According to the APD, after further investigation, Zugazaga was charged with ten counts of theft of property first degree, and transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $50,000 bond.

Additional thefts believed to be associated with Zugazaga are currently being investigated, with the likelihood of additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Delaware, traveling to Maine
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus