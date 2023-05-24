Man arrested and charged with ten counts of theft of property first degree

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on a felony warrant, charging him with ten counts of theft of property first degree.

According to the APD, 62 year-old-man Roberto Zugazaga, was arrested and charged on May 22.

Officials say he arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of a theft from the 400 block of South Donahue Drive, that occurred sometime between May 19 and May 22.

During the investigation, Roberto Zugazaga, was developed as a suspect. Auburn Police made contact with Zugazaga, and discovered a large cache of stolen property that was stored at multiple locations associated with the suspect. Officers recovered a large amount of property that had been stolen from several locations in the Auburn area, solving theft cases dating back as early as 2021.

According to the APD, after further investigation, Zugazaga was charged with ten counts of theft of property first degree, and transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $50,000 bond.

Additional thefts believed to be associated with Zugazaga are currently being investigated, with the likelihood of additional charges.

