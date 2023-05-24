Business Break
Man sentenced to life after guilty in 2020 Thanksgiving murder conviction

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man found guilty of a 2020 Thanksgiving Day shooting in Russell County will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Curtis Boddy was sentenced today after being convicted last month in the shooting death of Jeramie Davis at a home off of Alabama Highway 165.

The life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

65-year-old Boddy was also found guilty of possession of a pistol. He was given 99 years for the conviction.

