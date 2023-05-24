Mayor Skip Henderson set to host ‘Let’s Talk Columbus’ town hall forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson will hold a “Let’s Talk Columbus!” townhall forum on next week.

The event is set for Wednesday, May 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the city council chambers at the Red McDaniel City Services Center.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide the current status of the city, and an opportunity for citizens to come together to talk about Columbus.

If citizens are unable to make the meeting, but have a topic about which they would like to know more, they can email their question to MayorsOffice@ColumbusGA.org.

Access to the Let’s Talk Columbus forum will be available live on the CCG-TV channel, YouTube (bitly.com/CCG-TV), and the Mayor’s Facebook page (Mayor Skip Henderson). The meeting will also be rebroadcast on CCG-TV and will be available to watch again on YouTube.

