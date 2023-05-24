Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mayor Skip Henderson set to host ‘Let’s Talk Columbus’ town hall forum

Let's Talk town hall forum flyer
Let's Talk town hall forum flyer(Source: City Council Chambers)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson will hold a “Let’s Talk Columbus!” townhall forum on next week.

The event is set for Wednesday, May 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the city council chambers at the Red McDaniel City Services Center.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide the current status of the city, and an opportunity for citizens to come together to talk about Columbus.

If citizens are unable to make the meeting, but have a topic about which they would like to know more, they can email their question to MayorsOffice@ColumbusGA.org.

Access to the Let’s Talk Columbus forum will be available live on the CCG-TV channel, YouTube (bitly.com/CCG-TV), and the Mayor’s Facebook page (Mayor Skip Henderson). The meeting will also be rebroadcast on CCG-TV and will be available to watch again on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Delaware, traveling to Maine
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus
Carver High School holds Dancing With The Stars event in Columbus
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area