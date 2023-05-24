Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia

Syringes and any small doses of drugs found inside will be legal in the state of Minnesota.
By Cara Kopp and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Minnesota has become the first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia, KBJR reports.

“This is the first in the nation provision, and when I say first in the nation provision, it is the only law that legalizes all forms of drug paraphernalia,” said Edward Krumpotich, the Upper Midwest Policy Lead with the National Harm Reduction Coalition. “It also legalizes all drugs contained in that paraphernalia defined as residual drugs.”

Syringes and any small doses of drugs found inside will be legal in the state of Minnesota.

The public safety bill, signed by Gov. Tim Walz Friday, also legalized all forms of drug testing, allows syringe service providers to dispense sterile needles and removes caps on the number of syringes pharmacists can sell people without a prescription.

Harm reduction experts call the monumental law a new frontier of the war on drugs.

“I contracted HIV from a used syringe,” Krumpotich said. “I have been using methamphetamine since the age of 19. I was a high school history teacher.”

After his experience with dirty syringes, Krumpotich, who is now sober, turned to public policy, joining a harm reduction coalition to support this new legislation to send a new message of recovery and prevention.

“We have a large rise in infectious diseases,” he said. “Duluth, for example, had an HIV outbreak.”

He says that sharing syringes during drug injection use is a primary factor.

“Really, it started showing up again in 2019. It’s not a huge number, but in the past year it has gone up about 20%,” said Jenny Swanson, who sits on the board of directors with Harm Reduction Sisters.

Swanson said they take in over 20,000 used syringes each month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syringe service programs lower infectious diseases by 50%.

“If you visit a syringe program, you are five times more likely to enter drug treatment,” Krumpotich said. “That information is incontrovertible.”

Krumpotich said old policies kept people in the shadows, enabling drug use by not allowing providers access to them.

“As someone who used for a long time, my disease may not have happened if I had access to a syringe service provider,” Krumpotich said.

Advocates said this may be the first real step in facing Minnesota’s opioid crisis.

The new law goes into effect on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh is currently serving prison time for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Delaware, traveling to Maine
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school