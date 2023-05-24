Business Break
Rain Moving Out

Elise’s Forecast
Rain is moving out as we enter the second half of the week.
Rain is moving out as we enter the second half of the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The clouds will finally break this evening and lead us into a lovely next few days! The gloomy weather is done for a bit, so enjoy a nice mostly clear and cool night with temps dropping to the upper 50s before we head out the door tomorrow. The sun will finally make a return Thursday afternoon, and highs should reach near seasonable averages - in the low to mid 80s. The moisture in the air will be kicked out by drier air, so we can enjoy pleasantly non-muggy conditions as we head into the holiday weekend. Speaking of which, the air will be a little cool (so the pool may be slightly chilly) but still great weather for family gatherings and grilling out on Friday and Saturday! Sunday and Monday are touch-and-go right now, with a slim chance of rain returning to the forecast from a passing low pressure system moving in our direction. If this disturbance misses us then you can expect more of the same pleasant and sunny weather. If it makes a b-line for the Valley then we may see a few showers, but it won’t be a washout. The next work week will bring a return of warm and muggy air, and highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s again by mid-week.

