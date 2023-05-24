Rain Moving Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The clouds will finally break this evening and lead us into a lovely next few days! The gloomy weather is done for a bit, so enjoy a nice mostly clear and cool night with temps dropping to the upper 50s before we head out the door tomorrow. The sun will finally make a return Thursday afternoon, and highs should reach near seasonable averages - in the low to mid 80s. The moisture in the air will be kicked out by drier air, so we can enjoy pleasantly non-muggy conditions as we head into the holiday weekend. Speaking of which, the air will be a little cool (so the pool may be slightly chilly) but still great weather for family gatherings and grilling out on Friday and Saturday! Sunday and Monday are touch-and-go right now, with a slim chance of rain returning to the forecast from a passing low pressure system moving in our direction. If this disturbance misses us then you can expect more of the same pleasant and sunny weather. If it makes a b-line for the Valley then we may see a few showers, but it won’t be a washout. The next work week will bring a return of warm and muggy air, and highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s again by mid-week.

