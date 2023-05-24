Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme

FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.

The “Trap Queen” rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island.

Maxwell apologized for his actions and told the judge, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.” His lawyers had suggested he turned to selling drugs because of financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxwell was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

The New Jersey-born rapper and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Maxwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him, admitting that he participated in a massive drug trafficking racket. The plea, which pertained only to cocaine, spared him from a potential life sentence if he had been convicted on all the charges he faced.

Maxwell’s lawyers had hoped for the minimum five-year prison term, while prosecutors sought a longer sentence.

“This is a sad day,”' defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio said. “This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey who made it out.”

She said Maxwell “accepts responsibility for his conduct.”

Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher Caffarone said the prosecution was not about Maxwell’s fame as a performer.

“The defendant did actually sell drugs,” Caffarone said. “The defendant did actually sell cocaine.”

Judge Joanna Seybert told Maxwell, “You’ve got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together.”

Maxwell rose to prominence after his debut single, the melodic but grungy “Trap Queen,” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015. The song talks about a lover having your back — even if that means helping you cook and sell drugs.

He was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary...
Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say
A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims
A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims