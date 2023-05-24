Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Delaware, traveling to Maine

Business Break
Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Delaware
By WTVM Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer spoke with our Cheryl Renee and Ben Stanfield Wednesday morning as he and the Miracle Riders ate breakfast in Delaware.

Ressmeyer says the group is traveling to Maine today.

This ride is to raise awareness and funds for the Columbus State University nursing program.

This year’s funds will be used for new technology and other enhancements for the mother-baby simulation lab, which will offer students enhanced training to care for women laboring and delivering and their newborns.

