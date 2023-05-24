Business Break
Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an American Law Institute event on Tuesday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023
(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Since last fall, Liz Geltman has received more than 80 Amazon packages, and none of them are...
Amazon delivers more than 80 packages to wrong house
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Man sentenced to life after guilty in 2020 Thanksgiving murder conviction
