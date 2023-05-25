1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Country Club Drive in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.

According to officials, on May 24 around 10:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive in Americus to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed two males with injuries from gunshot wounds.

24-year-old Michael Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene. 26-year-old Jekwan Cobb was transported to the hospital by EMS.

This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

