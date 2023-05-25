Business Break
Columbus Liberty Theatre to hold free block party June 18

What's next for Liberty Theatre in Columbus?
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Liberty Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Columbus will host an outdoor block party.

This past January, the city of Columbus took ownership of the historic theatre and has big plans to bring about many significant upgrades to the building.

To kick off the renovations project and honor the legacy of Ma Rainey, known as “The Mother of Blues,” Columbus Consolidated Government, iHeart Radio, and Music Entertainment Council are inviting music enthusiasts to celebrate “The Excitement of What’s to Come” with live performances, food trucks, and photo opportunities at the event.

The event will be held on June 18 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and welcomes all ages to participate in the festivities.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment. However, tents and coolers are not allowed.

For more information, click here.

