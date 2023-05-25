Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Convicted Eufaula felon sentenced to 160 months in prison on federal firearms charges

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that a convicted Eufaula felon received a sentence of 160 months in prison, after pleading guilty to federal firearm charges.

27 year-old-man Robert Skylar White pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges today.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, on July 9, 2021, law enforcement in Henry County, Alabama, stopped a vehicle for speeding. Officers identified White as the driver, and discovered that he had outstanding warrants. While arresting White, law enforcement found a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets. Officers then looked inside the vehicle and discovered a scale, 50 small baggies containing marijuana, and a handgun. White is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to officials, on March 18, 2022, White had an argument with his brother after they left a bar in Eufaula, then both men went to their mother’s house. White went inside and retrieved a rifle, pointed it at his brother’s head, and threatened to kill him. On July 31, 2022, White was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation, and was again found to be in possession of a firearm and controlled substances.

White pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on February 16, 2023. During the sentencing hearing on May 24, the federal judge also ordered that White serve three years of supervised release, following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Abbeville Police Department, the Eufaula Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney B. Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Country Club Drive in Americus
MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar