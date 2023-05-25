Day 4: Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Maine

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders gave a day four update to our Cheryl Renee and Ben Stanfield Thursday morning.

Ressmeyer and crew are in Maine this morning and will soon be traveling to a new destination.

Check out the full interview below.

To help the Miracle Riders raise funds for Columbus State University’s nursing program, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

