Dry and Pleasant Weather Continues

Elise’s Forecast
Things won't be muggy for the next week or so.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve been outside this Thursday afternoon I’m sure you’ve noticed that it’s dry but not sticky, and fortunately more of that is on the way!

Warm in the afternoon, but still below average.
Tonight we will see nice, clear skies sticking around with temps dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s again. The afternoon will bare similar conditions to today with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of lovely sunshine. You can actually expect the same forecast to repeat itself for the start of your long weekend on Saturday, before more clouds move in for Sunday afternoon.

More clouds Sunday and Monday, but still dry in the area.
The cloudiness Sunday will be thanks to a system to our north, but fortunately it doesn’t look like it will bring any rain! Highs will remain the same through the long weekend, with memorial day itself perhaps a touch warmer - in the low 80s.

Warmer air returns by Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon things should start to really heat back up with seasonable highs in the mix and a little more moisture in the air. Of course, with that will come the chance of those afternoon summer storms, but overall coverage looks low. That story will stay the same through the entirety of the next work week, with highs gradually increasing every day.

