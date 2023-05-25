Business Break
Exclusive reaction from sister of Russell Co. murder victim after sentencing of suspect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County murder suspect was convicted of killing a man, and WTVM has exclusive reaction from the sister of the victim.

Last month, Samantha Malasig was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Roper. On Wednesday, Malasig was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Roper’s body was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale in January of 2021. Police say a single gunshot wound caused the victim’s death. Investigators originally said Malasig and Roper were attempting to break into the church.

The victim’s sister, Chelsea Roper, tells a different story - she says it was revealed in court the two were not breaking in, but instead making out.

She adds Malasig and her brother were not in a long-term relationship.

“It was not a botched church robbery. Nobody said anything about anybody going in that church,” said Chelsea Roper. “I just want to clear my brother’s name up so he can be in peace. What was your motive baby? You just rocked in your chair.”

Roper says she forgives Malasig. She described her brother as a very giving person.

