Goodwill Lagrange set to host multi-employer hiring event next week

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Lagrange next week.

The hiring event is slated for Wednesday, May 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Multiple employers from some of the region’s top industries will be available including West Georgia Tech, HL Mando, and Great Wolf Lodge.

Over 600 positions will be open for hire. Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for success, and ready to interview, with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

Individuals are also encouraged to visit our career centers before the event to take advantage of the free career readiness classes including resume building, interviewing skills and much more.

