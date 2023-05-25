Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Goodwill Lagrange set to host multi-employer hiring event next week

Over 600 jobs available
Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
Goodwill Southern Rivers logo(Source: Goodwill Southern Rivers)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Lagrange next week.

The hiring event is slated for Wednesday, May 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Multiple employers from some of the region’s top industries will be available including West Georgia Tech, HL Mando, and Great Wolf Lodge.

Over 600 positions will be open for hire. Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for success, and ready to interview, with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

Individuals are also encouraged to visit our career centers before the event to take advantage of the free career readiness classes including resume building, interviewing skills and much more.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Day 4: Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Maine
Day 4: Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Maine
A Call to Manhood flyer
City of LaGrange set to host ‘A Call to Manhood’ conference May 25-27
It’s time to think about summer camp. There are so many options and also many factors that go...
School’s out! Last minute summer camp options in the Valley