High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; two suspects arrested, 1 on the run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall.

According to Columbus Dispatch, a high-speed chase began between three suspects and Georgia State Patrol - which ended at the mall in Columbus. Officials say the suspects then ran into the Peachtree Mall.

They say two people have been arrested. However, there is one suspect on the run at this time.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the case.

We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

