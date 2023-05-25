Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; two suspects arrested, 1 on the run

Heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall
Heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall.

According to Columbus Dispatch, a high-speed chase began between three suspects and Georgia State Patrol - which ended at the mall in Columbus. Officials say the suspects then ran into the Peachtree Mall.

They say two people have been arrested. However, there is one suspect on the run at this time.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the case.

We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Country Club Drive in Americus
MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges
Dee: Zoom Interview with Diana Cannon Ragsdale