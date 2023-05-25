Business Break
Ingersoll Road lane closure in Phenix City as road resurfacing begins

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A contractor working for the City of Phenix City will begin milling and resurfacing along Ingersoll Road between U.S. Highway 280, and 12th Place.

Ingersoll Rd Lane Closure
Ingersoll Rd Lane Closure(Source: Phenix City department of engineering)

One lane will be closed beginning Friday, May 26th, and is expected to last until Wednesday May 31st.

Officials say traffic control measures will be in place, routing traffic around the construction.

During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times adjusted accordingly.

You may contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760 with any questions.

