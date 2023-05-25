Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office held a ‘Refuse To Be A Victim’ seminar on Wednesday.

The event gave ways people in the community can reduce their risk of becoming victims of crime.

The program - backed by the NRA - teaches how to keep yourself, your home and devices all secure whether you’re in town or traveling.

One of the goals of the seminar was aimed towards women - helping them stay aware of their surroundings but men, kids, and seniors can also benefit.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman started the seminar in the Marshall’s Office, carrying it over to the sheriff’s office.

“We get into a running of a rat race, if you may say getting up going to work, dropping the kids off, going to school, going to get your kids, go back home, getting dinner, everything, becomes so minuteness that we tend to forget to be able to watch people that are around us,” said Captain Anthony Humphries.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to teach more classes in the future including self defense.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
Goodwill Lagrange set to host multi-employer hiring event next week
Day 4: Scott's Miracle Riders check in from Maine
Day 4: Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from Maine
A Call to Manhood flyer
City of LaGrange set to host ‘A Call to Manhood’ conference May 25-27
It’s time to think about summer camp. There are so many options and also many factors that go...
School’s out! Last minute summer camp options in the Valley