Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office held a ‘Refuse To Be A Victim’ seminar on Wednesday.

The event gave ways people in the community can reduce their risk of becoming victims of crime.

The program - backed by the NRA - teaches how to keep yourself, your home and devices all secure whether you’re in town or traveling.

One of the goals of the seminar was aimed towards women - helping them stay aware of their surroundings but men, kids, and seniors can also benefit.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman started the seminar in the Marshall’s Office, carrying it over to the sheriff’s office.

“We get into a running of a rat race, if you may say getting up going to work, dropping the kids off, going to school, going to get your kids, go back home, getting dinner, everything, becomes so minuteness that we tend to forget to be able to watch people that are around us,” said Captain Anthony Humphries.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to teach more classes in the future including self defense.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.