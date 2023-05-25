Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug possession charges today.

According to the MCSO, the MCSO special operations units attempted to initiate a traffic stop, when the vehicle began to flee. As it traveled south on Interstate I-185, pursuing deputies observed both the driver and passenger throwing quantities of illegal drugs from the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle finally stopped on Ticknor Dr., and both individuals fled on foot. The driver, Stephen Harrison, ran into a nearby business, where he was located hiding in a bathroom. The passenger, Stuart Carden, ran into an apartment, where he was apprehended.

Harrison was charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Trespass

Fleeing and Eluding

No State Tag

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Carden was charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Trespass

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Authorities say Carden also had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carden’s Outstanding Warrants were for:

2 counts felony violation of probation (MCSO)

felony violation of probation (RCSO)

Both Harrison and Carden were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

