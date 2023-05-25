Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges

MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden
MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug possession charges today.

According to the MCSO, the MCSO special operations units attempted to initiate a traffic stop, when the vehicle began to flee. As it traveled south on Interstate I-185, pursuing deputies observed both the driver and passenger throwing quantities of illegal drugs from the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle finally stopped on Ticknor Dr., and both individuals fled on foot. The driver, Stephen Harrison, ran into a nearby business, where he was located hiding in a bathroom. The passenger, Stuart Carden, ran into an apartment, where he was apprehended.

Harrison was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Abandonment of a Controlled Substance
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Fleeing and Eluding
  • No State Tag
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Carden was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Abandonment of a Controlled Substance
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Authorities say Carden also had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carden’s Outstanding Warrants were for:

  • 2 counts felony violation of probation (MCSO)
  • felony violation of probation (RCSO)

Both Harrison and Carden were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Country Club Drive in Americus
Dee: Zoom Interview with Diana Cannon Ragsdale
Dee: Interview with Dr. Steve Webb
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Refuse to be a Victim’ seminar