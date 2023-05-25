Business Break
John Thornton signs PWO with Alabama

Pacelli hosts college signing
(WTVM)
By Zach Card
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to John Thornton II from St. Anne-Pacelli on signing to Alabama football as a preferred walk-on.

The senior linebacker for the Vikings was the captain of the football and basketball teams and served as the Student Council President.

“Pacelli has been a family is the least I can say. It’s an understatement actually. They’ve given me love and support ever since I moved back down here from Tennessee,” Thornton said about Pacelli. “They always helped me out in every way I needed it.”

