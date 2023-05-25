The Sunshine has Returned to the Valley for Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley has said “goodbye” to the rainy weather and is welcoming the sunshine today! The morning has started off cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s, but the low 80s will return this afternoon/evening once the sun helps warm us up some. High pressure has settled in leading to dry sunny weather that will hang around the Valley through at least the weekend and Memorial Day. One thing that is a little amiss for the Valley is the forecasted high temperatures in the next few days. The average high for late May is 87 degrees, but the current forecasted highs until Memorial Day are around 5 to 10 degrees below average. This is due to a back door front that is moving southward. A backdoor front occurs when the circulation around a high-pressure system pulls in cold air to the south of it. The temperatures get back on track to average later next week with the possibility of the 90s returning.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.