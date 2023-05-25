Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Sunshine has Returned to the Valley for Today

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Thursday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley has said “goodbye” to the rainy weather and is welcoming the sunshine today! The morning has started off cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s, but the low 80s will return this afternoon/evening once the sun helps warm us up some. High pressure has settled in leading to dry sunny weather that will hang around the Valley through at least the weekend and Memorial Day. One thing that is a little amiss for the Valley is the forecasted high temperatures in the next few days. The average high for late May is 87 degrees, but the current forecasted highs until Memorial Day are around 5 to 10 degrees below average. This is due to a back door front that is moving southward. A backdoor front occurs when the circulation around a high-pressure system pulls in cold air to the south of it. The temperatures get back on track to average later next week with the possibility of the 90s returning.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Columbus man wanted on multiple warrants pleads guilty to stolen gun charge

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather On the Go
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WEATHER EXTRA: May 24-May 30
Rain is moving out as we enter the second half of the week.
Rain Moving Out