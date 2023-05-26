Business Break
Alabama tops Auburn, advances to 4th round for 3rd straight season

By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Seidl and Caden Rose each had three hits, Garrett McMillan struck out eight in a six-inning start and Alabama beat Auburn 7-4 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Alabama (40-18) advances to the fourth round of the tournament for the third straight season. Auburn (34-21-1), the No. 5 seed, has been eliminated.

Alabama collected 14 hits — from eight different players — and went 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Seidl opened the scoring with a one-out homer in the first inning and he added an RBI single in a three-run fourth.

Auburn got within 5-3 in the sixth inning after Bryson Ware hit a solo home run and Ike Irish scored on a wild pitch. But Alabama loaded the bases in the bottom half before scoring on a sacrifice fly and a single by Drew Williamson.

The Tigers had the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth before Cooper McMurray popped up to left.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

