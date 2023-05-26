Business Break
Alabama traffic stop leads to arrest of Columbus murder suspect

An Alabama police department arrested a Columbus murder suspect during a traffic stop.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama police department arrested a Columbus murder suspect during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, May 25, a police officer with the Abbeville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. The driver, after refusing to identify himself, was taken to jail where he was identified as 33-year-old Justin Rondu Reeves.

Reeves is the suspect in the homicide of Kendrick Lamar Young.

On July 3, 2020, Young called 911 and stated Reeves was shooting at him. Young was shot and killed in the Columbus Water Works Park on Talbotton Road and Second Avenue.

Probable cause was established to obtain warrants for Reeves’ arrest on July 8, 2020. Reeves currently has charges in Alabama pertaining to the recent traffic stop.

He was in possession of a loaded Springfield XD 40 when he was arrested. The firearm will be obtained from the Abbeville Police Department and submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for testing.

A court date will be set when Reeves is extradited to Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

