Columbus country club holds first ‘Distinguished Women of Achievement Awards Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An event to honor women happened at the Columbus Green Island Hills Country Club.
News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles emceed the first Distinguished Women of Achievement Awards Gala. The North Columbus Rotary Club created the event to honor Jennifer Jones, who became the first female president of Rotary International.
Six women got recognition in the community for their achievements and how they have shaped the area.
“Rotary International has been around for over 118 year, but this is the very first year that we’ve elected a female president,” said Kia Chamber, President of Columbus Rotary North.
“I’m excited to talk about how women can lead,” said Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
The following six women were honored:
- Theresa Tomilson – Columbus’ first female mayor
- Teresa White – Former president of Alfac
- Cathy Williams – Founding director of Neighborworks Columbus
- Stuart Rayfield – President of Columbus State University
- Carolyn Hugley – Georgia State Representative
- Donna Morgan – CEO of Columbus Hospice of GA and AL
