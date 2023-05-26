COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Buena Vista Road.

Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road (Source: WTVM)

According to Columbus Dispatch, a suspect was attempting to rob a man, resulting in the victim’s white Chevrolet truck crashing into the Shell Gas Station on the corner of Buena Vista Road and Amber Drive.

The victim is okay.

However, there is no word on the arrest on the suspect at this time.

