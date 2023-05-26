Business Break
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Buena Vista Road.

According to Columbus Dispatch, a suspect was attempting to rob a man, resulting in the victim’s white Chevrolet truck crashing into the Shell Gas Station on the corner of Buena Vista Road and Amber Drive.

The victim is okay.

However, there is no word on the arrest on the suspect at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

