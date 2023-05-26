Dry & Pleasant Holiday Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weather heading into the holiday weekend looks really nice close to home - pleasant conditions and mostly dry weather is on tap for the Chattahoochee Valley. This time of year, we are used to it being hot and muggy, but our temperatures will look most like April or early May with upper 70s and lower 80s for highs and 50s for lows through the weekend. We expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but look for a few more clouds around on Sunday and Monday. Either way, we are expecting things to stay mostly dry around here. An area of low pressure that is moving on shore toward the Carolinas will provide plenty of rain and clouds for those areas and eastern parts of Georgia, but we remain on the fringes of that system. For the rest of next week, we will see our weather pattern flipping a bit - returning temperatures to the mid to upper 80s, with some lower 90s in the mix too. We expect things to stay mostly dry until perhaps *next* weekend when another system will bring us a decent chance of rain.

