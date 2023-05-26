Business Break
Events around the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend

And if you are traveling this weekend, you're part of the more than 42 million Americans that are expected to do the same.
And if you are traveling this weekend, you’re part of the more than 42 million Americans that are expected to do the same.(WALA)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day is a day to celebrate and remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price in protecting our every day freedoms.

There are a ton of events going on this weekend which include:

(Phenix City, AL)

  • East Alabama Motor Speedway- Memorial Day Celebration with huge fireworks display. May 27.
East Alabama Motor Speedway flyer
East Alabama Motor Speedway flyer(Source: East Alabama Motor Speedway)

(Pine Mountain, GA)

  • Callaway Resort and Gardens- Memorial Day Weekend Featuring The 63rd Annual Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament. May 26 to May 28.
(Source: Callaway Resort and Gardens Facebook)
(Source: Callaway Resort and Gardens Facebook)

(Auburn, AL)

  • The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center- 23rd annual Mayor’s Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29.
2023 Mayor's Memorial Day Breakfast
2023 Mayor's Memorial Day Breakfast(Source: Office of the City Manager)

(Fort Mitchell, AL)

  • The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial...
The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony. (WWNY)

(Columbus, GA)

  • Explore Georgia- Memorial Day Tribute and Paver Dedication on Monday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Infantry Museum.

(Opelika, AL)

  • The City of Opelika- will host Memorial Day Services on May 29, 2023. The event will honor and remember military heroes who fought for our country’s freedom. And we will show support for the families who lost loved ones in the line of service. Services will be held at Courthouse Square at 10 a.m.

