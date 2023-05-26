Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.

Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.
Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two major R&B artists are making their way to Columbus in October.

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Fantasia is set to perform at Columbus Civic Center on October 20 at 8 p.m. with seven-time GRAMMY® Award nominee - Joe - who is also a Chattahoochee Valley native.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Fantasia earned national acclaim in 2004 as the season three winner of “American Idol”.

The show will take place on October 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $59 - $250. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
Update: Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests armed and dangerous suspect
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County residents experiencing mail theft and bank fraud
MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges

Latest News

High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
An Alabama police department arrested a Columbus murder suspect during a traffic stop.
Alabama traffic stop leads to arrest of Columbus murder suspect
Alabama legislators participate in a song tribute to the late Tina Turner during a late night...
Alabama lawmakers dance, pay tribute to late Tina Turner
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested