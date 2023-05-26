Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two major R&B artists are making their way to Columbus in October.

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Fantasia is set to perform at Columbus Civic Center on October 20 at 8 p.m. with seven-time GRAMMY® Award nominee - Joe - who is also a Chattahoochee Valley native.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Fantasia earned national acclaim in 2004 as the season three winner of “American Idol”.

The show will take place on October 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $59 - $250. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

