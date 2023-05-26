Fort Mitchell National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.

The ceremony will also include speeches from the following:

Opening remarks from Major General Sylvester Cannon

Closing Remarks from Rear Admiral Willie Clyde Marsh

Honors: 3rd Bn, 54th Inf Regiment Fort Mitchell Cemetery Staff

The ceremony will also include a moment of silence, rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.

The dedication will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. EST and is expected to last one hour.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.