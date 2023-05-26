Business Break
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.(WWNY)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.

The ceremony will also include speeches from the following:

  • Opening remarks from Major General Sylvester Cannon
  • Closing Remarks from Rear Admiral Willie Clyde Marsh
  • Honors: 3rd Bn, 54th Inf Regiment Fort Mitchell Cemetery Staff

The ceremony will also include a moment of silence, rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.

The dedication will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. EST and is expected to last one hour.

