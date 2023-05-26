Fort Mitchell National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.
The ceremony will also include speeches from the following:
- Opening remarks from Major General Sylvester Cannon
- Closing Remarks from Rear Admiral Willie Clyde Marsh
- Honors: 3rd Bn, 54th Inf Regiment Fort Mitchell Cemetery Staff
The ceremony will also include a moment of silence, rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.
The dedication will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. EST and is expected to last one hour.
