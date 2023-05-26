Business Break
Georgia Military College hosts graduation ceremony

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As graduation season continues, Georgia Military College in Columbus held its graduation ceremony this afternoon.

GMC offers associate and bachelors degrees in many different areas ranging from Computer Science, to Social Work.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Sheriff Greg Countryman.

Countryman was elected in 2021, and has served for three years as Sheriff, and prior to that, he was the Muscogee County Marshal for 16 years.

News leader 9 spoke with GMC’s campus director who gave the graduates a few words of encouragement.

“Believe in yourself, be the best self you can be everyday and assume the best in the world, and it will manifest back at you. Just give the world your beat,” said campus director Marissa Readinger.

Congratulations to all of today’s graduates!

High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road
Day 5: Scott’s Miracle Riders check in from outside of Toronto
Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.
