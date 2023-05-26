Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested on a felony warrant for enticing a child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes

Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua APD suspect
Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua APD suspect(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on a felony warrant for enticing child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes.

According to officials, 21-year-old Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report from the Opelika Police Department, involving a child under the age of 16 interacting with an adult male suspect. Information gathered, indicated that a crime was committed in the Auburn Police Jurisdiction near the intersection of Perry Street and East Drake Avenue on May 22. Auburn Police made contact with the victim, and the suspect, who had been detained by the Opelika Police Department.

Officials say that after further investigation, police determined that the suspect, identified as Ixmatlahua, committed the crime of enticing child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes. Ixmatlahua was previously known by the victim, and the encounter that resulted in the arrest was not random.

Ixmatlahua was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail, and is currently unable to make bond due to an immigration hold.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
Lee County announces public safety alert on armed and dangerous man
Update: Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests armed and dangerous suspect
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lee County residents experiencing mail theft and bank fraud
MCSO suspects: L-R: Stephen Harrison, Stuart Carden
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug possession charges

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial...
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony
INTERVIEW: Author talks on the safety of psychiatry
Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.
Fantasia set to perform at Columbus Civic Center with Joe in Oct.
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested