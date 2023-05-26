Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A correctional officer with the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been arrested and charged after an internal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., is facing legal trouble after an investigation found he was responsible for bringing contraband into the detention facility, specifically synthetic drugs.

Coleman resigned his position and was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree promoting prison contraband and use of official position for personal gain.

“Sheriff Cunningham’s administration is committed to the highest ethical standards of the law enforcement profession,” the sheriff’s office said. “For those employees who violate the public trust, they will be held accountable for their actions.”

