Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant

OPD counterfeit suspect
OPD counterfeit suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who used counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

According to the OPD, on May 5, a female purchased two dozen cookies from Subway, located at 2101 Frederick Road. The woman presented a fraudulent $100 bill before receiving change, and exiting the store.

If you have any information on this incident, or the identity of the individual, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

