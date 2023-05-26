The Sunny Weather Sticks Around for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday is off to s beautiful start for the Chattahoochee Valley! Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-60s and will eventually warm up to the upper 70s by evening. The sunshine will be around all day but the back door front pushing southward will help prevent temperatures from warming up into the mid-80s today. This remains true for the holiday weekend as well with both Saturday and Sunday’s high forecasted for the upper 70s. The sunny conditions will carry through the weekend as well! Memorial Day is shaping up to be very nice with temps in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies that will turn partly cloudy in the evening. Looking past the holiday weekend, temperatures return to average and a slim chance of rain creeps in on Wednesday. All in all, the Valley is in a very nice dry weather pattern and it is expected to remain this way for at least the next 5-6 days!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.