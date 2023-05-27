Business Break
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns

Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall(Source: Peachtree Mall)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Peachtree mall has canceled its Circus Lena performances due to security concerns.

Circus Lena announced the cancellation of all scheduled performances at Peachtree. The small family-owned circus company is known for its 90-minute family-friendly shows across the United States, it had planned to present four performances this weekend, as well as additional shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, followed by another four shows next weekend.

The Peachtree Mall has cited concerns for additional security as the reason for the cancellation.

“We are devastated by the cancellation of our performances at the Peachtree Mall,” expressed a member of the Circus Lena family. “We had been eagerly looking forward to showcasing our talent, and providing wholesome entertainment for the Columbus community. We apologize from the bottom of our hearts to those who had made plans to attend the circus, and assure them that we share in their disappointment.”

Ticket holders for the canceled Circus Lena performances at Peachtree Mall will receive a full refund. Circus Lena is committed to ensuring that all individuals who purchased tickets are promptly reimbursed, and efforts will be made to streamline this process as efficiently as possible.

For more information about refunds, contact Sarasota Box office at (941) 870-7444.

