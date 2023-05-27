Shooting on Cameron Mill Road in Troup County leaves 1 in serious condition

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at 2457 Cameron Mill Road.

According to officials, on May 26, at apporximately 5:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Cameron Mill Road in regards to a person who had been shot.

Officials say that when they and other emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital, in serious condition.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division were notified, and responded to the scene.

Officials say the investigation thus far has revealed that the victim, along with other teenagers, were carelessly handling a handgun in the home, when at some point the weapon was fired, and the victim was struck in the face.

They say it does appear at this time that this was a tragic accident.

There is nothing further at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.