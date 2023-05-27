Business Break
Weather Stays Nice Through the Long Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
Pleasant and dry weather sticks around.
Pleasant and dry weather sticks around.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another dry, sunny, and just overall fantastic day here in the Valley! Temps are still below average this afternoon, and that trend will stick with us a little while longer. Overnight tonight you can enjoy cool and breezy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 50s! Sunday afternoon will bring another sunny day with highs in the low 80s and a slight breeze. Rinse and repeat for your Memorial Day forecast! Tuesday afternoon is when we start to see temps creeping up just a little bit, with highs expected to be in the mid 80s. Wednesday will see the warming trend continue and a few more clouds in the sky by the afternoon. By this time overnight lows will be seasonable, in the mid 60s, for the next week or so. Highs will take another dip for the end of the week with increased cloud cover and potentially widespread rain in the afternoons. This clears up for the most part by the weekend but we may see clouds sticking around.

