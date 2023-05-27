Business Break
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways

Winn-Dixie logo(Source: Winn-Dixie)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winn-Dixie will officially reveal its newly remodeled store on Wednesday, May 31.

To celebrate with the community, The Winn-Dixie ,located on 6770 Veterans Parkway, will offer mystery gift cards valued at up to $100 for the first 100 customers, who arrive at the store beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The event is free to the public, and customers who attend will enjoy lively DJ entertainment, and an enhanced shopping experience. To give back to the local community, Winn-Dixie will also hold a check presentation for the Paws Humane Society.

On Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Veterans Parkway Winn-Dixie will host a community celebration for customers with live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, samplings, free raffles, and giveaways.

Customers must be present to win all raffle items, including two $500 gift card raffles at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a YETI 75 Cooler and accessories at 12 p.m., and a Blackstone grill package at 1 p.m.

The first 100 customers will also receive mystery gift cards valued between $5 and $500 beginning at 10 a.m.

The Saturday community celebration is free and open to all.

