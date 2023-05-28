63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament kicks off summer at Callaway Gardens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The world’s most prestigious watersports tournament is happening again here in the valley, kicking off the Summer series at Callaway Resort and Gardens.

Athletes from all across the world competed since Friday, hoping to be crowned one of the 2023 Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament champions.

“They need to come one year, and they’ll come back forever like me,” says Ellijay, Georgia resident Tommy Prince.

Prince hasn’t missed a Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard tournament in 50 years.

“We love it, and all the professionals that have been here over the years. Its great, and you just can’t replace it,” says Prince. “There’s nothing like it, people in Georgia don’t realize what they’ve got here.”

The world’s finest watersport athletes are competing in this weekend’s tournament at a site specifically created on Robin Lake Beach in 1959.

“63 years ago, we built the ski pavilion, so that we could have this extraordinary event right here in Pine Mountain,” says Callaway Marketing Manager, Rachael McConnell.

Thousands of families watching the waterskiing, wakeboarding, and all types of water tricks, not only have a front row seat to the tournament, but had a fireworks display to conclude the festivities.

“They’re also going to have access to three nights of fireworks, live entertainment on Robin Lake Beach, Aqua Island fun, and so many more for guest to enjoy on our 2500 acre property,” says McConnell.

Only the world’s top water sport athletes are invited to this annual Memorial Day weekend competition. Defending women’s wakeboard champion, Mary Morgan Howell, says it’s her favorite one of the season.

“The energy out here is amazing, this is unlike any other tournament we attend the whole season. It’s so cool,” says Howell. “The people along the shore supporting us, and of course, being here at the beautiful Callaway Gardens is so nice.”

Howell, a Dothan, Alabama native, is just one of hundreds competing. She’s a well known Australian professional wakeboarder.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to ride here. It is one of the most prestigious events in wakeboarding that we have, so it’s really fun to get together here. We get together with the water skiers as well, and it’s a really fun weekend, so I love competing here. It’s such an honor to be here,” says McCarthy.

Athletes will be crowned Sunday, and reign as the 63rd Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard champions.

