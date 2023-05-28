CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS water rescue crews were on scene at the Chattahoochee River, due to a small boat over turning.
According to officials, the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Officials say that there was a total of four individuals in the boat, two adults and two children. Everyone was wearing a life jacket, and they all have been rescued.
