Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS water rescue crews were on scene at the Chattahoochee River, due to a small boat over turning.

According to officials, the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Officials say that there was a total of four individuals in the boat, two adults and two children. Everyone was wearing a life jacket, and they all have been rescued.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant
Winn-Dixie logo
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested

Latest News

Day of service commenced at Pierce Chapel African Cemetery
Day of service commenced at Pierce Chapel African Cemetery
Twin sisters got to share the stage as valedictorian at an Iowa high school graduation.
Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament kicks off summer at Callaway Gardens
63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament kicks off Summer at Callaway Gardens
63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament kicks off summer at Callaway Gardens
63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament kicks off summer at Callaway Gardens