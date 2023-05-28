Day of service commenced at Pierce Chapel African Cemetery

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - National preservationists stopped by Harris County for a day of service, at one of the oldest burial grounds for African Americans enslaved at several plantations in Midland, Georgia.

Each year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation recognizes 11 of America’s most endangered historic places. One of the eleven is the Pierce Chapel African Cemetery. Yesterday morning, descendants of those buried, volunteers, and national preservationists, all gathered to honor the spirit of service and sacrifice of those buried through yard work.

Established in 1882, Pierce Chapel is believed to be the burial site of at least 500 enslaved African Americans. Founder of Hamilton Hood, Yamona Pierce, advocated for the cemetery to be designated as one of America’s most endangered historic places.

For the past 36 years, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has listed more than 350 sites on the most endangered list, with only a handful of them being lost.

