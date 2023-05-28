Business Break
Dry Start to the Work Week

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage low this week, even when we do see a few showers.
Rain coverage low this week, even when we do see a few showers.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pleasant weather trend continues in the Valley on this Sunday evening, and overnight you can expect the mostly clear skies to stick around. A pleasant feel heading out the door tomorrow with low 60s in the forecast, and the afternoon may be even slightly warmer for Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s! The real warm up will hit us heading into Tuesday as we sit firmly in the mid and upper 80s range and remain there through the extended part of the forecast. As far as rain goes, you don’t need to worry about that until possibly Thursday, though there are multiple factors at play and we could see things remain dry through as long as next Sunday! If we do see a system move in from the gulf on Thursday afternoon, you can expect a coverage of 20-40% of rain and thunderstorms. The next best bet will be late in the weekend, with coverage still low in the 30-40% range for now. I say enjoy the unseasonably cool and dry weather while we can!

