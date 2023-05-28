Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man accused of attempting to kidnap teen from Florida park

Police charged 25-year-old Val Adam Canton with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and...
Police charged 25-year-old Val Adam Canton with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and child abuse without great bodily harm.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man is facing charges after police say he attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old girl from the park, as well as threatening to rape and kill her.

Officers say 25-year-old Val Adam Canton approached a girl who was alone Friday at Depot Park in Gainesville. After learning she was 17 years old, he asked if she had ever been to Miami. She said she had not. Police say Canton then threatened to “kidnap” her, take her to Miami, drug her, rape her and then kill her.

Police say Canton then “dragged” the victim to a nearby tree, grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips without consent, WCJB reports.

Officers say Canton forcefully led the teenager to the Pop-a-Top store, insisting on buying her a “drink.” Seeing that the store was closed, he allegedly pulled her to a nearby tree and kissed her on the lips without consent again.

The victim was able to use her cellphone to reach out to a friend who lives nearby. Shortly after, the friend and his father arrived at Depot Park.

The father confronted Canton, who fled after he threatened to call police. He obtained Canton’s license plate number and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The victim and witness positively identified Canton in a six-person photo lineup.

Police charged Canton with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant
Winn-Dixie logo
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road
Columbus police investigate robbery on Buena Vista Road
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested
High-speed chase ends at Peachtree Mall; three suspects arrested

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, GOP reach debt-ceiling deal, now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at Daegu...
Man who opened emergency door on South Korea flight told police he felt suffocated
Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient, died less than a week after he was...
Man dies after not receiving doses of essential medication in jail
Family plans lawsuit after man with heart transplant dies within days of jail release