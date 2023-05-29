Business Break
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after one person was fatally shot.

According to officials, the incident occurred on May 27 - around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were called to the scene and after further investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile was later taken into custody.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603

