Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant
CFD responds to overturned boat
CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
Winn-Dixie logo
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways
National preservationists set to visit a historic cemetery hidden in plain sight
National preservationists set to visit a historic cemetery hidden in plain sight

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
The report said there were numerous witnesses to the shooting.
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion
War Hero’s Remains, Identified 73 Years Later, Return Home to Americus GA
War Hero’s Remains, Identified 73 Years Later, Return Home to Americus GA